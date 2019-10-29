Adani group to partner with U.S.-based Digital Realty to build data centres in India

In a move to boost its foray into the data centre domain, Gujarat-based Adani group announced that it is partnering with San Francisco-based Digital Realty, the world’s leading global provider of data centre, colocation and interconnection solutions.

The $13 billion integrated business conglomerate, Adani group is setting a mega data centre infrastructure in Hyderabad, Telangana.

According to the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Adani Enterprises limited and Digital Realty, they will jointly evaluate developing and operating data centres, data centre parks and cultivating undersea cable provider communities of interest across India.

“Data centre infrastructure is critical to enable a Digital India and this partnership leverages several of the capabilities developed by the Adani Group in power generation, transmission, retail electricity distribution, access to waterfronts through the ports business, and real estate management,” Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani group, said after the signing of the MoU.

He added that as one of the top five renewable energy companies in the world, the group’s ability to power data centres with solar and wind energy was unique and addressed some of the challenges of building and operating data centres.

“We are excited about partnering with Digital Realty, the world’s market leader in the data centre industry, to help with the transformation of this sector in India. The skill sets of the two companies are complementary, and together we can provide unmatched products and solutions to customers in India,” he added.

It may be noted that India’s current data centre capacity is severely under-served and this ambitious partnership between Adani and Digital Realty is likely to give a major boost to this fledgling sector which is set to see a high growth phase with the country going digital.

“We are excited by the opportunity to enter the Indian market with the Adani Group,” said Digital Realty CEO A. William Stein.

According to him, the Adani group’s knowledge of the local market and complementary capabilities are a great fit for Digital Realty and will significantly accelerate their ability to serve customers in rapidly growing market in India.

“The Adani Group’s understanding of real estate development, energy, cooling technologies and access to connectivity across the nation will be critical to providing a world-class experience to a customer base that sees India as one of the largest and fastest growing markets in the world,” he added.