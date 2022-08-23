Adani group firms make an open offer to acquire additional 26% stake in NDTV

The move follows indirect acquisition of 29.18% shareholding in the media and news broadcaster.

PTI
August 23, 2022 18:44 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Adani group firms on August 23 made an offer to acquire 26% stake of New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) following indirect acquisition of 29.18% shareholding in the media and news broadcaster.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three firms, Vishvapradhan Commercial Pvt Ltd along with AMG Media Networks and Adani Enterprises Ltd, have offered a price of ₹294 for the acquisition of up to 1,67,62,530 fully paid-up equity shares of NDTV having a face value of ₹4 from the public shareholders.

A public announcement has been made by JM Financial Ltd, which is managing the offer on behalf of the acquirers.

“The offer price is higher than the price determined in accordance with Regulation 8(2) of the SEBI (SAST) Regulations,” the offer said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On August 23, shares of NDTV settled at ₹366.20 on BSE, up 2.61% from the previous close.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Its revenue for the financial year ended March 31, 2022 was ₹230.91 crore.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
company information
media

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app