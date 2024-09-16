Adani Group says press release in circulation on its Kenya projects is fake

The Adani Group on Monday (September 16, 2024) categorically stated that neither the Group nor any of its companies or subsidiaries have issued any press statements related to its ongoing projects and presence in Kenya.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why are Kenyans protesting against the proposed Adani airport takeover deal? | In Focus podcast

An Adani Group spokesperson asserted that certain “vested interests with malicious intent” are circulating “multiple fraudulent press releases”, including one titled “Adani Group Denounces Baseless Accusations and Threats”, related to the Group’s presence in Kenya.

“We strongly condemn this deceitful act and urge everyone to disregard these fake fraudulent releases completely. We will take legal action against anyone involved in spreading false narratives,” the Adani Group spokesperson said in the statement.

The Group said that all its official press releases are made available on its websites.”We encourage the media and influencers to verify facts and sources before publishing or broadcasting any articles or news on the Adani Group,” the spokesperson’s brief statement read.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.