Adani Group says press release in circulation on its Kenya projects is fake

Adani Group denies issuing press statements on Kenya projects, warns against fraudulent releases, urges verification of facts

Published - September 16, 2024 03:06 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Adani Group said that all its official press releases are made available on its websites.

| Photo Credit: Ajit Solanki

The Adani Group on Monday (September 16, 2024) categorically stated that neither the Group nor any of its companies or subsidiaries have issued any press statements related to its ongoing projects and presence in Kenya.

Why are Kenyans protesting against the proposed Adani airport takeover deal? | In Focus podcast

An Adani Group spokesperson asserted that certain “vested interests with malicious intent” are circulating “multiple fraudulent press releases”, including one titled “Adani Group Denounces Baseless Accusations and Threats”, related to the Group’s presence in Kenya.

Anti-Adani protests in Kenya could turn into anti-India protests: Jairam Ramesh

“We strongly condemn this deceitful act and urge everyone to disregard these fake fraudulent releases completely. We will take legal action against anyone involved in spreading false narratives,” the Adani Group spokesperson said in the statement.

Adani deal protest: Flights grounded at Kenya's main airport as workers go on strike

The Group said that all its official press releases are made available on its websites.”We encourage the media and influencers to verify facts and sources before publishing or broadcasting any articles or news on the Adani Group,” the spokesperson’s brief statement read.

