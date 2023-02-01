Adani Group calls off ₹20,000crore FPO, says will return money to investors

February 01, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST

The Board of Adani Enterprises Ltd., (AEL) decided not to go ahead with the fully subscribed Follow-on Public Offer (FPO), the company announced on Februray 1.

Given the unprecedented situation and the current market volatility, the company aims to protect the interest of its investing community by returning the FPO proceeds and withdraws the completed transaction, Adani Group said in a statement.

On Tuesday, Adani Enterprises’ share price fell below the offer price on the opening day of the FPO last week after Hindenburg Research alleged that the group was “engaged in a brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades”.

Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Enterprises Ltd said, “The Board takes this opportunity to thank all the investors for your support and commitment to our FPO.”

“We are working with our Book Running Lead Managers [BRLMs] to refund the proceeds received by us in escrow and to also release the amounts blocked in your bank accounts for subscription to this issue,” the company said.

Adani Group has dismissed the charges as lies, saying it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements. It called the Hindenburg report baseless and has threatened to sue the tiny New York short seller.

Adani Enterprises sold shares in a price band of ₹3,112-3,276. On Tuesday, its share price closed at ₹2,975 on the BSE.

Out of the ₹20,000 crore proceeds from the FPO, ₹ 10,869 crore were to be used for green hydrogen projects, work at the existing airports and the construction of a greenfield expressway.

An amount of ₹4,165 crore were to be utilised for repayment of debt taken by its airports, road and solar project subsidiaries.

Adani Enterprises is India’s largest listed business incubator and breeds businesses in four core industry sectors — energy and utility, transportation and logistics, consumer and primary industry.

The current business portfolio includes green hydrogen ecosystem, data centres, airports, digital, mining, defence and industrial manufacturing.

(With PTI inputs)

