Adani Green Energy becomes first Indian company with 10,000 MW renewable energy capacity

April 03, 2024 12:45 pm | Updated 12:45 pm IST - New Delhi

Adani Green Energy Ltd on Wednesday said it has commissioned 2,000 MW of solar capacity at the giant Khavda solar park in Gujarat that has made it the first company in India with over 10,000 MW of renewable energy capacity.

The company now has an operating portfolio of 10,934 MW, largest in India.

It has brought 2,848 MW renewables capacity on stream in FY24, according to a company statement.

AGEL's operational portfolio consists of 7,393 MW solar, 1,401 MW wind and 2,140 MW wind-solar hybrid capacity.

The firm is aiming for 45 GW renewable energy by 2030.

AGEL's 10,934 MW operational portfolio will power more than 5.8 million homes and avoid about 21 million tonnes of CO2 emissions annually, the statement said.

"We are proud to be India's first das hazari in the renewables space," said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group.

"In less than a decade, Adani Green Energy has not just envisioned a greener future but has actualised it, growing from a mere idea to explore clean energy to achieving a phenomenal 10,000 MW in installed capacity. This achievement is a demonstration of the rapidity and scale at which the Adani Group aims to facilitate India's transition to clean, reliable and affordable energy," he said.

"In our drive towards 45,000 MW (45 GW) by 2030, we are building the world's largest renewable energy plant in Khavda -- a 30,000 MW project unparalleled on the global stage. AGEL is not just setting benchmarks for the world but redefining them," he said.

AGEL also said that its operating portfolio is certified 'single-use plastic free', 'zero waste-to-landfill' and 'water positive for plants with more than 200 MW capacity'.

Built on 538 square kilometres, Khavda plant is five times the size of Paris and almost as large as Mumbai.

AGEL has operationalised 2,000 MW cumulative solar capacity (i.e. over 6 per cent of the planned 30,000 MW) within 12 months of commencing work.

Work at Khavda continues at a fast pace, with AGEL leveraging the project execution capabilities of Adani Infra, the manufacturing expertise of Adani New Industries Limited, the operational excellence of Adani Infrastructure Management Services Ltd. and the robust supply chain of our strategic partners, it said.