ADVERTISEMENT

Adani firm repays ₹1,500 crore to SBI Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life

February 22, 2023 12:41 pm | Updated 12:41 pm IST - New Delhi

The Adani Group firm paid ₹1,000 crore to SBI Mutual Fund and ₹500 crore to Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund

PTI

Adani Corporate House at Shantigram outskirts of Ahmedabad. File. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone has repaid ₹1,500 crore loan and will repay another ₹1,000 crore in commercial papers due in March.

The Adani Group firm paid ₹1,000 crore to SBI Mutual Fund and ₹500 crore to Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund on commercial papers that matured on Monday, as scheduled.

"This part prepayment is from the existing cash balance and funds generated from the business operations," a company spokesperson said. "This underscores the confidence which the market has placed on the prudent capital and liquidity management plan for the group." An SBI MF spokesperson said it has no further exposure.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"SBI MF had an exposure of around Rs 1,000 crore to Adani Group, which has been repaid on maturity. We have no further exposure to the Adani Group," the spokesperson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

loans

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US