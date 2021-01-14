Adani Enterprises wins ₹1,838-crore highway project from NHAI in Kerala

Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) on Thursday said it has won a ₹1,838-crore highway project from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in Kerala.
The project, under hybrid annuity mode (HAM), is a part of Bharatmala Pariyojna.
“Adani Group is pleased to announce the award of another hybrid annuity road project from NHAI. AEL has recently participated in tender issued by NHAI under HAM and we are pleased to inform you that AEL has received a letter of award (LOA) from NHAI for...road project in the state of Kerala,” the company said in a filing to the BSE.
The 40.80-km project pertains to six-laning of Azhiyur to Vengalam section of NH-17 (New NH-66) in Kerala, the company said, adding that the bid project cost is ₹1,838 crore.
It said AEL would continue to evaluate and bid for attractive opportunities in transport sector which generate value for stakeholders.
“The Group would use its immense expertise and experience of setting up complex and mammoth infrastructure projects in record time and to world class quality,” it added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath