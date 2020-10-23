Adani Electricity extends interest free EMI facility in Mumbai

Due to this extension, customers can avail the EMI option to pay their bills and avoid inconvenience in power supply.

Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd (AEML) has announced the extension of the interest-free EMI facility for a limited period for the customers in Mumbai starting from October 23 up to October 30, to address prevailing billing concerns of customers.

Due to this extension, customers can avail the EMI option to pay their bills and avoid inconvenience in power supply.

All customers are eligible to avail three interest free EMIs to clear their outstanding amounts and AEML consumers who have previously not opted-in for this service can now register for it at the AEML kiosk, AEML website, the call centre or customer care centre, the company said in a statement.

However, the EMI facility would not be applicable to customers that receive joint invoicing or consolidated bills, it added.

Customers can avail the EMI facility by visiting the website www.adanielectricity.com under quick pay option /AEML App /Kiosk / 19122 a 24x7-helpline number or visiting the customer care centre spread across the AEML distribution area.

They can make EMI payment through various options such as Net banking, Debit Card or cash at the kiosk or customer care center.