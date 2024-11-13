Adani commits $10 billion in U.S. energy, infra projects

Billionaire Gautam Adani on Wednesday (November 13, 2024) committed to investing $10 billion in energy and infrastructure projects in the United States.

“Congratulations to @realDonaldTrump,” he posted on X.

“As the partnership between India and the United States deepens, the Adani Group is committed to leveraging its global expertise and invest $10 billion in US energy security and resilient infrastructure projects, aiming to create up to 15,000 jobs.”

He, however, did not give the time period or details of the projects that his ports-to-energy conglomerate will be pursuing in the U.S.

