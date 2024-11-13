 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Adani commits $10 billion in U.S. energy, infra projects

The billionaire, however, did not give the time period or details of the projects

Updated - November 13, 2024 07:29 pm IST - New Delhi

The Adani Group-owned Mundra Port in Mundra in January 2024.

The Adani Group-owned Mundra Port in Mundra in January 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Billionaire Gautam Adani on Wednesday (November 13, 2024) committed to investing $10 billion in energy and infrastructure projects in the United States.

“Congratulations to @realDonaldTrump,” he posted on X.

“As the partnership between India and the United States deepens, the Adani Group is committed to leveraging its global expertise and invest $10 billion in US energy security and resilient infrastructure projects, aiming to create up to 15,000 jobs.”

He, however, did not give the time period or details of the projects that his ports-to-energy conglomerate will be pursuing in the U.S.

Published - November 13, 2024 07:19 pm IST

Related Topics

foreign investment / USA

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.