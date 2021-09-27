Industry

Adani Airport Holdings to partner with AMRPL for operating duty free outlets at airports

Adani Airport Holdings Ltd is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) will acquire a majority stake in April Moon Retail Pvt Ltd (AMRPL) for a strategic partnership to operate duty free outlets at ariports.

A wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, Adani Airport Holdings Ltd has signed a share subscription agreement with AMRPL and its existing shareholders namely Arjun Ahuja, Karan Ahuja, Aaliya Ahuja and Kabir Ahuja.

AAHL will acquire a 74% stake in the venture for ₹7.40 lakh, Adani Enterprises said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

The share purchase pact is for the "purpose of strategic partnership to operate duty free outletsin airports," it added.

According to the filing, the strategic partnership is to operate duty paid outlets in airports and subscription of shares by AAHL amounting to 74% equity share capital of AMRPL on fulfilment of certain terms and conditions linked with the transaction," it said.

"On completion of subscription, AAHL will subscribe to 74,000 equity shares of face value of ₹10 each, constituting 74% of share capital of AMRPL on fully diluted basis for an aggregate investment of ₹7.40 lakh," it said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

Not leaked info on Google probe, CCI tells HC

Indian SMBs lost upto ₹7 crore in cyber attacks in last 12 months: Cisco

Toyota Kirloskar Motor to discontinue Yaris sedan

Proxy advisory firms flag governance issues at Finolex Cables

Avalanche effect Focus on information, action

Steep logistics costs and import duties on raw materials and machines are areas of concern, says Pawan Goenka

HDFC Bank to double its rural reach, to hire over 2,500 people in 6 months

Government has no interest in acquiring any telecom company: Vodafine Idea CEO

TVS Motor to launch complete range of 2- and 3-wheelers in next two years; eyes dominance in EV space

New York court pauses tax suit to allow Cairn to settle dispute with India

USISPF: Nancy Pelosi, Piyush Goyal among political and corporate leaders to address annual summit

A quiet technocrat scaling up Indian manufacturing

Hero Electric joins hands with Massive Mobility to set up 10,000 EV charging stations

Ford India announces leadership rejig, MD to step down by month-end

Consumer Durable sector bets on festive season to make up for lost sales

Commerce Ministry for imposing anti-dumping duty on pharma API from China

CCI clamps down on cartelisation in beer sales; slaps over ₹873 crore fine on UBL, Carlsberg, others

DoT seeks TRAI's views on spectrum pricing, quantum ahead of 5G auction

Google plea against 'information leak' attempt to frustrate proceedings, CCI tells HC

Heavy Industries Ministry notifies PLI scheme for auto sector
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 27, 2021 7:33:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/adani-airport-holdings-to-partner-with-amrpl-for-operating-duty-free-outlets-at-airports/article36697188.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY