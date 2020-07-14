‘Act against unsolicited communications’

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked telecom regulator TRAI to start taking action in accordance with law against those persons not complying with its regulations to curb the problem of unsolicited commercial communications (UCC).

A bench of Chief Justice D. N. Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan asked the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) what was it waiting for till now and why it has not taken action against anyone.

“Start taking action in at least five cases. Don’t show too much friendship. Show that you are interested in execution of the law.

“Ensure there is more registration (of headers, unregistered telemarketers and principal entities) as per the regulations and if someone is too much adamant, start taking action,” the bench said. It gave TRAI six weeks to show that it was making progress in the matter.