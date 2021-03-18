Accenture staff to get one-time bonus payout

Bengaluru

18 March 2021 22:48 IST

Tech major Accenture announced a one-time bonus, equivalent to one week of the basic salary, for all its 5 lakh employees across the world.

In India, about 2 lakh people will benefit from the bonus scheme. However, managing directors based in various geographies, will not be eligible for this payout, the company said.

“This bonus recognises the exceptional contributions and dedications of Accenture people to its clients during this challenging year,” CEO Julie Sweet said, while announcing the company’s Q2 2021 (December 2020 to February 2021) financial performance on Thursday.

Advertising

Advertising

“We have seen another quarter of strong, broad-based demand for our services across geographic markets and industries, and delivered record new bookings as well as excellent profitability and free cash flow,” she said in her commentary.

In Q2, Accenture’s growth markets, which comprise India, brought in revenues of $2.43 billion, an increase of 8% in U.S. dollars, compared to the corresponding quarter a year earlier.