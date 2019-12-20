Accenture reaches global headcount landmark of 5 lakh

Accenture Plc, the Dublin-based digital technology and consulting major, seems to have emerged as the single largest tech employer in the world.

In its first quarter earnings call, the company said its employee strength had surpassed 500,000, a significant people milestone, as on November 30, 2019.

TCS is the second largest tech employer with 450,738 people, followed by IBM at 350,600, Cognizant 256,000, Infosys 228,123 and Wipro at 171,425.

Julie Sweet, CEO, said the company has a chunky leadership team, comprising more than 8,000 MDs across the globe. “Earlier in December, we promoted 787 new Managing Directors and Senior Managing Directors, including a record 260 new women Managing Directors, accounting for 36% of the promotions to this level,” she said in the earnings call.

India is the single largest geography for Accenture in terms of people, with a headcount of 150,000. The firm employs over 50,000 in the Philippines and about 17,000 in China.

Digital, cloud, and security projects were core for Accenture, accounting for 65% of total revenue. KC McClure, CFO, said, the company had invested $110 million in acquisitions in Q1 to bolster capabilities in high growth areas.

“We expect to invest up to $1.6 billion in acquisitions this fiscal year (September-August),” she said.