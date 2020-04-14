Accenture, others built platform to find new engagement for millions who lost jobs

As unemployment surpasses record highs due to COVID-19, a group of leading companies from multiple industries has formed People+Work Connect, an employer-to-employer initiative that brings together companies laying off or furloughing people with those companies in urgent need of workers. There is no cost for employers to join and participate.

People + Work Connect was designed by Chief Human Resource Officers from Accenture, Lincoln Financial Group, ServiceNow and Verizon and the service is free of cost.

To date, participating companies include ADM, Baxter, Blue Apron, Cargill, Frito-Lay, Lincoln Financial Group, Marriott, Mondelēz International, Nordstrom, ServiceNow,Walmart and Zenefits. Additionally, more than 250 companies are expected to onboard over the next week, and the platform will soon add public sector jobs.

People + Work has been able to quickly scale the participation of companies due to the invaluable support and commitment to help put people back to work from Business Roundtable, Center for Advanced Human Resource Studiesin the ILR School at Cornell University, Center for Executive Succession at the Darla Moore School of Business, Gallup and the CHRO Roundtable, HR Policy Association, Institute for Corporate Productivity,National Academy of Human Resources,Society for Human Resource Management and World50, as per a statement from Accenture, that built the platform.

“By providing real-time visibility into which companies need people and where, People+WorkConnect is designed to lessen the economic and societal impacts of the virus and help us work together to make a difference in the lives of hundreds of thousands of people,” said Ellyn Shook, Accenture’s chief leadership and human resources officer.

The business-to-business platform, that came up in 14 days from idea to launch, would enable companies that are best positioned to rapidly share the experience and skills of their laid-off or furloughed workforces to connect at no cost with other companies on the platform that are seeking workers. The platform is global and cross-industry to maximize the ability to deploy people with similar skills in one industry into other industries where jobs are being created. Ultimately, this would shorten the complex, often lengthy cycle of unemployment for people, Accenture further said.