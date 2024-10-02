Accenture, Nvidia partner to push AI adoption among global enterprises

Accenture and NVIDIA on Wednesday announced an expanded partnership, including Accenture’s formation of a new NVIDIA Business Group, to help global enterprises rapidly scale their AI adoption.

With generative AI demand driving $3 billion in Accenture bookings in its recently-closed fiscal year, the new group would help clients lay the foundation for agentic AI functionality using Accenture’s AI Refinery, supported by full NVIDIA AI stack, Accenture said in a release.

“We are breaking significant new ground with our partnership with NVIDIA and enabling our clients to be at the forefront of using generative AI as a catalyst for reinvention,” said Julie Sweet, Chair and CEO, Accenture.

Accenture AI Refinery would create opportunities for companies to reimagine their processes and operations, discover new ways of working, and scale AI solutions across the enterprise to help drive continuous change and create value, she further said. Some 30,000 professionals were receiving training globally to support the group.

Accenture also introduced a network of hubs with deep engineering skills and the technical capacity for using agentic AI systems to transform large-scale operations. These hubs would be built on the company’s existing centres in California and Bangalore while new hubs would also be coming up in Singapore, Tokyo, Malaga and London, it said.

According to the company, these hubs will focus on the selection, fine-tuning and large-scale inferencing of foundation models, all of which pose significant accuracy, cost, latency and compliance challenges when development is scaled.

Network of Accenture AI Refinery Engineering Hubs would be supported by 57,000 Accenture AI practitioners, across Europe, Asia and North America, supporting large-scale operations, agentic architecture and foundation model development with NVIDIA AI.

