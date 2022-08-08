Accenture, AWS collaborate to offer free Cloud Computing career training in India

August 08, 2022 14:38 IST

Accenture, in collaboration with AWS, would train underemployed and unemployed youth in India to start a career in cloud computing through, the company said on Monday.

A 12-week, in-person, skills-development programme, offered free of cost would prepare learners for entry-level roles in areas like IT operations, site reliability, and infrastructure support said Accenture in a statement.

The programme has already commenced in 11 cities including Kurnool, Trichy, Kochi, Punalur, Vijayawada, New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Hyderabad.

The programme will be rolled out throughout the county through non-profit organisations such as Anudip Foundation, Don Bosco Tech Society, Magic Bus Foundation, and the Hope Foundation, which are part of Accenture’s skilling ecosystem in the country.

Kshitija Krishnaswamy, Managing Director – Corporate Citizenship, Accenture in India said, “Since 2010, we have empowered more than a million people in India, including youth and women from economically disadvantaged backgrounds and persons with disabilities, to find work or earn a livelihood by equipping them with relevant skills.’‘

A recent study conducted by AlphaBeta and commissioned by AWS found that despite the projected high demand for employees with cloud-based skills, nearly half the workers in India (46%) are not confident in gaining digital skills fast enough to further their careers. The survey also found that a staggering 95% of employees and businesses face barriers to digitally upskilling, and underserved communities such as the rural population and women in the country face more challenges. Some 27.3 million workers in India are estimated to need digital skills training over the next year alone, as per the study.