‘About 10 lakh tonnes of sugar set for export’

COIMBATORE

04 January 2021 21:20 IST

Subsidy to aid outbound shipments

Exporters have started entering into contracts for sugar exports and sugar has started moving for shipments, the Indian Sugar Mills Association said.

According to the association, exporters are said to have entered into contracts for export of about 10 lakh tonnes of sugar so far.

“Considering that the world wants Indian sugar, and the fact that sugar production is lower in Thailand, EU, etc., India should be able to export its targeted volume with the support of the ₹6,000 per ton of export subsidy during 2020-2021 [sugar season],” the association said in a press release.

India is looking at exporting six million tonnes of sugar this season.

“India has a good opportunity to contract and export sugar till about March-April 2021, by when Brazilian sugar comes into the market,” ISMA said.

As many as 481 sugar mills have produced 110.22 lakh tonnes of sugar in the current sugar season that started in October 2020.