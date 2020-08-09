Abbott India Q1 net jumps to ₹180.35 cr.

New Delhi

09 August 2020 03:08 IST

Drug firm Abbott India has reported a 54.2% rise in net profit to ₹180.35 crore for the quarter to June 2020.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹116.94 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, Abbott India said in a late night BSE filing on Friday.

Revenue from operations stood at ₹1,064.27 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was ₹998.89 crore for the same period a year earlier.

Advertising

Advertising