Industry

Abbott India Q1 net jumps to ₹180.35 cr.

Drug firm Abbott India has reported a 54.2% rise in net profit to ₹180.35 crore for the quarter to June 2020.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹116.94 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, Abbott India said in a late night BSE filing on Friday.

Revenue from operations stood at ₹1,064.27 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was ₹998.89 crore for the same period a year earlier.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 9, 2020 3:09:28 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/abbott-india-q1-net-jumps-to-18035-cr/article32306778.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story