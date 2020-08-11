AAI puts GoAir on cash & carry mode

It will not impact our operations and customers, says airline

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has put GoAir in cash and carry mode effective Monday night which means the airline will have to make instant payment on per flight basis to avail itself of parking and landing facility at the AAI run airports.

This may be on account of the dues beyond the normal credit period and liquidity problem faced by the airline owing to the pandemic-related issues.

GoAir has assured that its operations and customers will not be impacted by the AAI’s decision.

“GoAir is engaged in constructive discussions with AAI and would like to assure our customers that there is no impact on GoAir’s operations. The flights will continue to be operated as normal at all airports,” a spokesperson said.