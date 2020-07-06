AAI puts Air India on cash and carry at 4 airports, including Chennai

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has put Air India on cash and carry mode in the Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Chennai and Kolkata airports from July 7owing to accumulation of dues for a long period. It means Air India will have to make payment on a daily or per flight basis for parking and landing purposes at these airports.
“The competent authority has approved to put the operations of Air India on cash & carry” basis.... with effect from 1 hrs of 7 July 2020. The above may please be brought to the information of all concerned officials...” the AAI said in a circular.
Responding to this, Air India asked the AAI to reverse this decision, as cash and carry would bring additional financial stress on its liquidity.
“As you are aware Air India is in stressed financial condition due to COVID-19. At this stage Cash & Carry would bring additional financial stress on Air India liquidity. You are requested to reconsider the above decision and give some more time for release of dues till the situation normalises for our flight operations,” Air India said in a letter.
“Air India has made a payment of ₹2 crore on July 2, 2020 and you are requested to settle dues for Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Chennai & Kolkata effective July 7, 2020 against the payment of ₹2 crore. You are also requested to advise the station-wise adjustments are made for above ₹2 crore to avoid reconciliation issues in future,” the letter added.
Air India urged the AAI to advise the four airports to not to implement cash and carry effective midnight of July 6.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath