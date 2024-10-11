A new chapter for Tata Sons: Noel Tata’s leadership and legacy

As Noel Naval Tata steps into the Chairman’s chair of the Tata Trusts, it is hoped that soon his children — Leah, Maya, and Neville Tata — will also take their new places within Bombay House. The Tata Sons legacy, a globally unparalleled family business, has witnessed several significant shifts in its board over the years. Managed by a unique blend of passionate professionals, often referred to as Satraps, and family members like J.R.D. Tata and Ratan Tata, the group has thrived under the spirit and ethos of its leadership. With N. Chandrasekaran (Chandra) at the helm, the group continues to reach new heights, particularly through investments in pivotal sectors like semiconductors—a reflection of nation-building, a tradition synonymous with the Tata name.

Now, with Mr. Noel Tata at the forefront, the reins return to the family. His unique position, being the half-brother of Ratan Tata and son-in-law of the Pallonji Mistry family (Tata Sons’ largest shareholders), signals a long-awaited transition. Noel Tata’s leadership marks the possibility of a smooth generational succession, with his children Leah, Maya, and Neville already deeply involved in the group’s business in professional capacities. The future looks promising for the Tata dynasty, with Neville and Manasi Tata’s children, Jamset and Tiana, standing as the next generation poised to continue the family’s legacy. This continuity is a source of celebration not only for the family but also for the Parsi community that has long been intertwined with Tata’s history.

Despite past events, the future is beyond our control. Current decisions must be made with awareness of their broader context, with outcomes only revealed by time. Bombay House, a symbol of Parsi culture, stands as a beacon of values focussed on good thoughts, words, and deeds — Humata, Hukhta, Hvarshta. On a personal level, my connection to Bombay House runs deep, akin to a temple of ethos. It’s where I learned and grew professionally under their patronage, so much so that, even during periods without much direct business from them, I refrained from hiring Tata employees — a testament to the deep respect and loyalty I hold for the Tata group and its core values.

Noel Tata, humble and unassuming, is known for his sharp attention to detail and his deep understanding of profit and loss dynamics. His retail empire remains close to his heart. The Tata group’s succession plan, balancing family and professional leadership, reflects a thoughtful approach aimed at preserving its stewardship culture and legacy. With the support of past, present, and future stakeholders—including the Parsi community and the group’s professional leadership — Noel Tata is set to lead with competence and conviction.

(Naveen Khajanchi is an executive coach, author, and family business advisor with expertise in leadership. He also heads a leadership search firm based in India and holds an Executive Master’s Degree from INSEAD.)