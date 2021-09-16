A college degree not necessary for career success: Andy Jassy

He said that Amazon has jobs for people of all backgrounds and all educational backgrounds

It is helpful to have a college degree, but you need not have one to build a successful career, said Amazon.com Inc. president and CEO, Andy Jassy on September 16.

“Is it helpful to have a college degree? I think, yes. Do you have to have a college degree to have a successful career? No. We (Amazon) have jobs for people of all backgrounds and all educational backgrounds too,” he said at a virtual fireside chat organised in connection with Amazon Career Day.

He said Amazon has a lot of ‘good’ and ‘solid’ jobs, particularly on the fulfillment front. Globally, the company would be hiring 55,000 technical and corporate employees and would add 1,25,000 people to the fulfillment network. It would hire over 8,000 people across 35 cities in India.

On the kind of people Amazon was looking to hire, Mr. Jassy said, “We like people who are strategic, can see the big picture and who are passionate about details. We like people who are more missionary than mercenary, that means we want people who care most about our mission.”

Commenting on the importance of India as a critical talent hub, Amit Agarwal, Global Senior Vice President and Country Head, Amazon India said, in the country the company employed over one lakh professionals across diverse areas from engineering, applied sciences, business management, supply chain, operations, finance, HR, to analytics, content creation, marketing, real estate, corporate security, video, music, and other areas.

India was also the second-largest technology hub for Amazon globally, with some of the most talented software developers, product managers, machine learning scientists, and research scientists as part of its team.

Amazon had earlier said it had a target to create two million jobs in the country by 2025.