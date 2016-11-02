Why Tata-Docomo relationship soured?

Is Cyrus Mistry, the ousted Chairman of Tata Sons, being made the villain in the soured relationship with NTT DoCoMo of Japan?

While allegations are being traded, an understanding of the original shareholding agreement in the joint venture, Tata Teleservices (TTL), will put things in perspective.

Under an agreement between NTT Docomo Inc. and Tata Sons Ltd., the holding company of the Tatas, the Japanese telecom major is given the right to relinquish its 26.5 per cent stake in TTL at “fair value” or at half the acquisition price, whichever is higher.

Docomo spent about $2.6 billion for the stake in 2009. However, the Japanese company chose to sell out in 2014.

Citing the shareholder agreement, Docomo demanded that the Tatas pay back half of what it had spent to acquire stake. Tata Sons sought the permission of the Reserve Bank to pay half the acquisition price as requested by DoCoMo. The central bank, however, said foreign investors could exit an investment only at the prevailing “fair value,’’ as confirmed by a certified accountant or registered merchant banker, and not at a predetermined ‘assured’ exit price.

Docomo got a favourable ruling from the London Court of International Arbitration in June 2016, which ordered Tata Sons to pay $1.17 billion for breach of contract. Subsequently, Docomo submitted that order to the Delhi High Court and also approached London’s Commercial Court to seek enforcement of the award in the U.K., targeting assets controlled by the Tata group such as car-maker Jaguar Land Rover and steel-maker Tata Steel.

Tata Sons did deposit $1.17 billion with the Delhi High Court, and sought RBI permission yet again for payment to Docomo. The apex bank, however, declined to give approval. Mr. Mistry-led Tata Sons apparently insisted that it would pay Docomo only if the Indian law allowed it to do so.

A statement from Mr. Mistry’s office on Tuesday said that the Tatas, under Mr. Mistry, had requested Docomo to join them in seeking the approval of the Reserve Bank. Docomo, the statement said,, had not agreed to do so. Hence, the Tatas alone had applied to the RBI for approval, which was declined. Docomo initiated arbitration and won a favourable award. “Tatas under Mr. Mistry did not challenge the Award in the U.K. On the contrary, RBI was approached once again by the Tatas for permission to pay the amount awarded. RBI again refused permission,” according to the statement issued by Mr. Mistry. When Docomo sought enforcement of the Award in the Delhi High Court, Tatas, in order to show their bonafide, deposited a sum in excess of Rs.8,000 crore in court, the statement said.

Mr. Mistry, in his letter earlier to the Tata Sons board, had said that an exit from telecom would cost $5 billion, in addition to the payout to Docomo. The Tata-DoCoMo spat has come at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is wooing foreign investment into the country and forge a special relationship with Tokyo.