Vodafone offers free incoming on national roaming

With an aim to counter Reliance Jio’s free phone call offer, leading telecom operator Vodafone India today announced free incoming calls on national roaming for all its customers beginning Diwali on October 30. “As part of our ongoing 200 million customer celebration, providing free incoming on national roaming will ensure that our customers do not think twice while traveling out of town,” Vodafone India, Director -Commercial, Sandeep Kataria said. Starting October 30, all Vodafone India customers travelling anywhere in the country will get free incoming calls, the statement said.“Even though outgoing charges while roaming had become comparable to home charges, consumer research has shown that incoming charges while roaming have been a hindrance to worry free usage,” he said.