Veteran Puri in driver’s seat

An IIT Kanpur alumnus, Sanjiv Puri, 54, came to ITC in 1986 quitting his position as a trainee in erstwhile TELCO.

Thirty-one years later, he is poised to takeover the helm of the company which is known mostly for its cigarettes, but is marking an increasing presence in hotels, paper and a slew of non-cigarette FMCG segments. It is now also planning a foray into healthcare.

Mr. Puri who was re-designated as the Chief Operating Officer (COO), ITC Limited, effective July 22, 2016, carries full responsibility for ITC’s day-to-day functioning. He was in charge of the FMCG businesses and agri business since December 2014 and brought to the Board on December 6, 2015 as an Executive Director.

He has handled a gamut of responsibilities including business leadership positions as well as handling manufacturing, operations and information & digital technology. Mr Puri became Divisional Chief Executive of the India Tobacco Division in 2009, with additional charge of ITC’s trade marketing and distribution function.

He has led ITC Infotech India Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary, as its Managing Director from May 2006 to August 2009, and was also on the Boards of ITC Infotech’s wholly-owned subsidiaries in the U.K. and U.S. Mr Puri served between 2001 and 2006 as the Managing Director of Surya Nepal Pvt. Limited.