Thyssenkrupp CEO says won’t rush change

Thyssenkrupp’s chief executive asked shareholders for more time to turn around the diversified industrial group, saying it would not bow to external pressure to rush structural change.

Heinrich Hiesinger warned that a hoped-for merger of Thyssenkrupp’s steel business with a rival such as Tata Steel may yet not succeed.

The Essen, Germany-based group, whose businesses range from car parts to submarines to materials distribution, is almost 20% owned by activist shareholder Cevian, which would like to see parts of the business split off to increase its value. “We will not be pressured by external factors,” Mr. Hiesinger said in remarks prepared for Thyssenkrupp’s annual shareholder meeting.

“We too would like a speedy solution, but it has to be a good solution.”

Talks with Tata

Thyssenkrupp and India’s Tata Steel have been talking for about a year about merging their European steel units to cut costs and overcapacity, but the plan is complicated by Tata’s huge pension deficit in Britain.

“We are conducting talks with Tata with great care,” Mr. Hiesinger said, reiterating that Tata’s U.K. pension obligations were an obstacle.

“It still remains open whether, when and with whom such a step in consolidating the industry will take place.”

Tata Steel U.K.’s pension scheme deficit is set to balloon to £1-2 billion ($1.25-$2.5 billion), the scheme’s trustee told members in a letter seen by Reuters.

Mr. Hiesinger also said Thyssenkrupp’s fiscal first quarter to end-December had been in line with expectations.

“Not new but maybe some hoped for a faster progress,” a Frankfurt-based trader wrote in a note.

Lars Foerberg, co-founder of investment firm Cevian, has said he is not satisfied with the state of his investments in Germany but that things are moving in the right direction at Thyssenkrupp.

Mr. Hiesinger pointed to synergies between the group’s apparently diverse operations, such as a plan to use steel mill gases as a feedstock for the chemical industry — the product of collaboration between the steel and plant-engineering units — or Thyssenkrupp’s new cableless elevators that can travel horizontally as well as vertically, developed by engineers from completely different areas of the group.

“It is too early yet to provide a detailed view of our business performance in the first quarter.

“But the way things are going, I can say that the first quarter will be in line with our guidance. So we are well on track to achieving our full-year targets,” Mr. Hiesinger said.

Higher profit

For its current year, Thyssenkrupp has forecast an increase in adjusted operating profit to about €1.7 billion ($1.8 billion) from €1.5 billion last year, a “clear improvement in net income” from last year’s €261 million and slightly positive free cash flow before mergers and acquisitions.

Thyssenkrupp plans to pay a symbolic dividend of €0.15 per share for a second year in a row. The company is due to publish results for its fiscal first quarter on February 9.