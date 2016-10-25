Tata Sons inducts Ralf Speth, N. Chandrasekaran on board

Tata Sons, the promoter of major operating Tata companies, on Tuesday appointed Jaguar Land Rover CEO Ralf Speth and TCS CEO & MD N. Chandrasekaran as Additional Directors, a day after Cyrus Mistry was ousted as Chairman.

“Dr. Ralf Speth, CEO of Jaguar Land Rover, and Mr. N Chandrasekaran, CEO & Managing Director of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), have been appointed as Additional Directors on the Tata Sons Board,” the company said in a statement.

Commenting on their appointment, Ratan Tata who took over as the Interim Chairman, said, “This is in recognition of their exemplary leadership in their companies.”

With the appointments of Mr. Speth and Mr. Chandrashekharan, Tata Sons board has expanded to 12 members.

“Through these appointments the old tradition of Tata Sons of having CEOs of group firms on its board has been restored,” a source said.

Krishna Kumar of Indian Hotels Co. Ltd. and JJ Irani of Tata Steel were notable members of Tata Sons board when Mr. Ratan Tata was at the helm of the group before he retired in 2012.

The present Board of Tata Sons includes Mr. Tata himself, along with Mr. Cyrus Mistry, Venu Srinivasan, Ronen Sen, Nitin Nohria, Farida Khambhata and Ajay Piramal, among others.

On Monday, in a sudden and dramatic turn of events, Mr. Cyrus Mistry was sacked as Chairman of the Tata Group and replaced by his predecessor Mr. Ratan Tata in the interim.