Tata, GE to train 10,000 in healthcare

Tata Trusts and GE Healthcare have entered into an agreement to train 10,000 youth in various technical areas of the healthcare sector in three years.

The partnership is aimed at bridging the skills gap among healthcare staff in technical or operating roles.

As per the agreement, GE Healthcare will expand its network of training institutes from 10 to 25 across the country, while Tata Trusts will provide an interest-free loan of Rs.86,000 per candidate to cover the course fee for an entire year.

Once the beneficiaries land full-time jobs, the amount will be repaid to Tata Trusts on minimal monthly instalments. On completion of the course, the candidates, normally Class 12 passouts, could earn between Rs.12,000 and Rs.18,000 per month depending on the job location.

Ratan Tata, Chairman of Tata Trusts said, “It is an exciting moment for me because the two organisations have common goals. The Tata Trusts have been committed to training and creating prosperity for the people. We are working for healthcare and saving lives.”

“Similarly, GE is in the forefront of technology and helping in saving many lives. The Tata Trusts will be adding to the prosperity of the young Indians who will man these machines to save lives at affordable costs,” he added.

Tata Trusts annually spends about Rs.750 crore on various philanthropic initiatives, out of which 25 per cent goes to healthcare.

GE Healthcare Education Institute (GE HCI), which executes the courses for allied healthcare professionals through a mix of both classroom training and interactive training exercises, will help candidates qualify as X-Ray, Radiography, Medical Equipment, Anaesthesia, Operation Theatre and Cardiac Care technicians, and Diabetic Education counsellors.

The candidates will also undergo continuous assessment and internships during the course of the programme.

Successful candidates, upon clearing the Healthcare Sector Skills Council (HSSC) examination, will be given a certification.

It is estimated that the current requirement for allied healthcare professionals in India is nearly 65 lakh as against a supply of less than 3 lakh, according to a statement from the company.

Terri Bresenham, President & CEO, Sustainable Healthcare Solutions, GE Healthcare said, “What makes this initiative more special is the opportunity it provides to transform individuals and families by providing livelihood opportunities to the students, particularly women.”