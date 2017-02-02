TRAI clean chit for Jio tariff offers

Reliance Jio’s promotional tariff plans comply with existing regulations and tariff orders, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has said in response to complaints from leading incumbent telcos.

Bharti Airtel, Idea Cellular and Vodafone had urged the telecom regulator to examine Jio’s free voice and data offerings till March 2017, terming it ‘predatory’ and ‘discriminatory.’

The regulator conveyed its decision to them after Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi opined that Reliance Jio’s tariff plans do not violate any existing regulation or order issued by the regulator, and TRAI should not intervene in the matter.

“RJIL (Reliance Jio Limited) had implemented a promotional offer as Welcome Offer, validity of which was 90 days effective from September 5, 2016. Subsequently, it had implemented another promotional offer as Happy New Year Offer (valid from December 4, 2016, up to March 3, 2017,” TRAI noted in its communiqué to the telcos.

“On examination, it has been found that Happy New Year offer launched by RJIL on December 4, 2016, is distinct from their earlier Welcome offer and cannot be treated as an extension of the earlier promotional offer as the benefits under both sets of promotional offers differ,” TRAI concluded.

The three incumbent operators had moved telecom tribunal TDSAT against the regulator for allowing the Mukesh Ambani-led telecom venture to continue free promotional offer beyond the stipulated 90 days.

“In the Happy New Year offer, there is a different data limit and a provision for getting a higher speed after prescribed payment once the data limit is exhausted. Accordingly, Happy New Year is not a violation of the regulatory guidelines on promotional offers,” TRAI said.