TI Cycles of India to sell ‘Fixies’ to ‘Fat bikes’

TI Cycles of India, a part of the ₹29,500-crore Murugappa Group, has created a division, Premium Cycles Group (PCG), to focus on building new models.

In the current year, TI Cycles will be rolling out more than 100 new models across its international portfolio of brands such as Montra, Ridley, Cannondale and Schwinn and domestic brands such as BSA, Hercules, Mach City and Montra. Besides, it will also unveil a new identity for its flagship brand, Hercules.

Arun Alagappan, President, TI Cycles of India said: “Today, we are rolling out the full range of our products for the year 2017, much ahead of the season of March-June, in line with international best practices. With the new range of bicycles, TI Cycles seeks to create new benchmarks in innovation and design in almost all product categories.” The 2017 range comprises a bouquet of brands and product offerings for performance cyclists, innovative products for kids, fashionable cycles for girls, thrilling products for boys, pioneering products for rural teens as well as stylish products for urban adults, he said.

The Montra 2017 range has been designed in England as per current international bicycle standards.

The new range will have 28 new models ranging from Fixies to Fat Bikes.

Last year, TI Cycles inked a deal with Ridley Bikes of Belgium to bring in high-performance bicycles to India. Ridley will be rolling out 11 models specially designed for the Indian market.

In addition, five global models and a flagship road bike made specifically for women ‘Ridley Liz’ were unveiled by Edward Vlutters, International Sales Director, Ridley Bikes.

Herculean evolution

K.R. Chandrasekaran, Chief Operating Officer, TI Cycles of India said: “Hercules is a heritage brand and one of the first brands of bicycles to be introduced in India. The brand has remained strong for six decades by constantly evolving to stay ahead of the times. The new logo seeks to make the brand more contemporary and relevant for the future.”

TI Cycles, in association with Absolute Foods, will be inaugurating Ciclo Cafe outlets in Gurugram, Bengaluru and Coimbatore respectively, in the next three months .