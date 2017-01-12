TCS Q3 net profit up 11 p.c. to Rs. 6,778 crore

India’s biggest software services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday reported 10.9 per cent jump in profit to Rs. 6,778 crore for the third quarter of the current fiscal.

It had reported net profit of Rs. 6,110 crore in the October-December period of last fiscal. The operating profit was at Rs. 7,733 crore in the reported quarter.

Revenue of Tata Consultancy Services was up 8.7 per cent at Rs. 29,735 crore in the third quarter of 2016-17, from Rs. 27,364 crore in the year-ago period.

On quarter-on-quarter basis, net profit was up 2.9 per cent, while revenue grew 1.5 per cent in the said quarter.

“The resilience of our business model and strength of our operating strategy has been brought to the fore by our performance in Q3, traditionally a quarter of weak demand,” TCS MD and Chief Executive N. Chandrasekaran said.

“Our strengths in Digital, Platforms and Cloud as well as our deep knowledge of the customers’ domain are driving our ability to play a strategic role and make a holistic impact on the business,” he said.

To support and sustain the company’s digital business that is growing at 30 per cent on an annual basis, TCS continues to build new capabilities in digital technologies, empower employees to enhance agility in the workplace and invest more to develop IP-based platforms and products, he added.

“Alongside a good growth performance, we have been able to keep profitability stable in our desired range and deliver over USD 1 billion in free cash flow during the quarter,” TCS Chief Financial Officer Rajesh Gopinathan said.

The company declared a dividend of Rs. 6.5 per share and its earnings per share (EPS) stood at Rs. 34.40.