TCS' Chandrasekaran named Tata Sons Chairman

Less than three months after it ousted Cyrus Mistry as Chairman, the board of Tata Sons has picked N. Chandrasekaran, CEO of the group’s most-profitable company, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS), as his successor.

The Board of Directors of Tata Sons, in a swift move, appointed Mr. Chandrasekaran as Executive Chairman at a meeting held at the Tata Group headquarters Bombay House on Thursday.

“This is as per the unanimous recommendation of the Selection Committee,” Tata Sons said in a statement.

The 53-year-old TCS veteran will become only the third non-Tata Chairman of the $103 billion salt-to-software conglomerate’s holding company and will take the helm of the group from February 21.

“Mr. Chandrasekaran has demonstrated exemplary leadership as the CEO and MD of TCS,” Tata Sons said in the statement, after the three-hour board meeting. “We believe he will now inspire the entire Tata group to realise its potential acting as leaders in their respective businesses, always in keeping with our value system and ethics and adhering to the practices of the Tata group which have stood it in good stead.”

A Tata group veteran of 30 years, Mr. Chandrasekaran — popularly known as Chandra — will take charge of the group at a time when it is embroiled in a bitter power struggle with Mr. Mistry, who has moved the National Company Law Tribunal seeking to have the Tata Sons board superseded.

Mr. Chandrasekaran has been at the helm of TCS since 2009 and has been spearheading its growth across geographies. He joined TCS in 1987 as a software programmer.

A trusted lieutenant of Tata Sons interim Chairman Ratan Tata, Mr. Chandrasekaran is expected to carry forward the Tata legacy as he has the Tata DNA, analysts said.

“It is a good appointment because it is the need of the hour. Given what the group has undergone, it is more viable and sustainable to have the solution come from within,” said Jyorden T Misra, MD, Spearhead InterSearch, an executive search firm. “While he may have unidimensional exposure to a domain, what he brings is proven strategy and successful business skills along with a strong foundation in the Tatas. He has the Tata DNA. This combination is very important for anybody in the current scenario.”

Following the board decision, Mr. Chandrasekaran in a statement said, “At the Tata group, we are at an inflection point. I am aware that this role comes with huge responsibilities. It will be my endeavour to help progress the group with the ethos, ethics and values that the Tata group has been built on.”

K. Sudarshan, Regional Managing Partner (Asia), EMA Partners, a global executive search firm, said: “This announcement was anyway a foregone conclusion. A no brainier in our opinion and in line with what most analysts had thought. A very good choice.”

Speculation on Mr. Chandrasekaran becoming the next chairman was rife since he was appointed as a Director on the board of Tata Sons on October 25, 2016, a day after Mr. Mistry was replaced as Tata Sons Chairman.

Mr. Mistry, who is still on the board of Tata Sons, did not attend the meeting. He did not offer any comment on the development. Mr. Mistry has moved the National Company Law Tribunal to prevent Tata Sons to appoint any new Chairman among others.

The other candidates believed to be under consideration included Mr. Tata’s brother Noel N Tata, Jaguar Land Rover CEO Dr. Ralf Speth, Tata Sons director Ishaat Hussain and a few candidates from outside the Tata Group.

In a sudden decision, Tata Sons on October 24, 2016 replaced Mr. Mistry as chairman and named Mr. Tata as interim Chairman. On that day, Tata Sons constituted a selection committee comprising Mr. Tata, Mr. Venu Srinivasan, Mr. Amit Chandra, Mr. Ronen Sen and Lord Kumar Bhattacharyya to select a new chairman.

The committee was to complete the selection process before February 26, 2017.

Mr. Chandrasekaran was born in 1963 at Mohanur near Namakkal in Tamil Nadu and studied Masters in Computer Applications in the Regional Engineering College, Trichy. He would be the third Tata Sons chairman without the Tata surname. The other two being Sir Nowroji Saklatvala (1932-1938) and Cyrus Mistry (2012-2016).

Global leader

Under Mr. Chandrasekaran’s leadership, TCS has generated consolidated revenues of $16.5 billion in 2015-16. With over 371,000 consultants, TCS has become the largest private sector employers in India with the highest retention rate in a globally competitive industry.

He is also a Director on the board of the Reserve Bank of India.

Beyond the office, Mr. Chandrasekaran is an avid photographer, and a passionate long-distance runner who has completed several marathons around the world, including Amsterdam, Boston, Chicago, Berlin, Mumbai, New York, Prague, Stockholm, Salzburg and Tokyo, according to information available from TCS.

He lives in Mumbai, with his wife Lalitha and son Pranav.