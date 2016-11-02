The board of directors of Sundaram Finance Ltd., on Monday decided ‘in-principle’ to amalgamate its wholly-owned subsidiary Sundaram Insurance Broking Services Ltd., (SIBS) with another wholly-owned subsidiary LGF Services Ltd., (LGFS). SFL Managing Director T.T. Srinivasaraghavan said “SIBS is a dormant company. Today, there is no need for it and hence, we are amalgamating it with another company.” LGF Services Ltd.’s is engaged in the distribution and marketing of insurance, financial, savings, loan and investment products, while Sundaram Insurance Broking Services is into financial intermediation, with the exception of insurance and pensions. — Special Correspondent
Sundaram Finance to merge insurance service
