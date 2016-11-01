Industry

Sundaram Finance Q2 net profit declines

Sundaram Finance Ltd., (SFL), city-based non-banking finance company, net profit declined by 17.08 per cent to Rs.127.68 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2016 against Rs.153.99 crore for the comparable year-ago period. The income from operations increased to Rs.591.85 crore from Rs.584.06 crore.

The profit for the quarter is not comparable with that of corresponding period of the last year which includes one time profit of Rs.40.65 crore, arising from the sale of equity shares of BNP Paribas Sundaram Global Securities Operations Pvt. Ltd., the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday. The company has also followed three months overdue norms for classification of NPA compared to 120 days norms followed for the quarter ended September 30, 2015.

