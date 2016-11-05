Steel industry asks Govt not to levy anti dumping duty on Met Coke

The Indian Steel Association, the apex body of the steel industry in India, has asked the government not to impose any anti dumping duty on Metallurgical Coke (Met Coke) fearing cost escalation of their products.

The ministry of commerce had last year initiated anti dumping investigation on import of low ash Met Coke from Australia and China and this has resulted in the sharp increase in the price of this key raw material.

Met Coke is one of the most important and critical raw material for the steel industry.

“A levy of anti dumping duty will have a cost push effect on the steel sector. The imposition of any anti dumping duty will result in increase the cost of finished steel by Rs 700 to Rs 1500 per tonne,” the Indian Steel Association said in separate representations to the Commerce Ministry, Steel Ministry and the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Commenting on this Shivram Krishnan, Director, Commercial, Essar Steel said, “Met Coke prices have nearly tripled since January this year since the time the case was initiated and is currently ruling around USD 350 per tonne, with no signs of abating.”

“It is a critical input for steel making and any levy of anti-dumping duty at this stage will only fuel further the cost of steel making. Incidentally steel industry was exempted from anti-dumping duty on met Coke in similar investigations carried out in 1997,” he said.

The Indian Steel Association in the letter said that imported Met Coke is needed as the domestic Met Coke producers are unable to supply the raw material in the specification required by the steel industry, specially with regard to ash content.

“The steel industry in India specially with large blast furnaces of more than 1200 cubic meters necessarily require Met Coke with high ash content and moisture content of less than 5 per cent. Additionally such Met Coke must have low phosphorous and low sulpher content. This is required to ensure that blast furnaces run efficiently,” the letter said.

The Indian steel industry is passing through challenging times. Unbridled imports from countries like Japan, South Korea, Russia and China at predatory prices are causing irreparable damage to the domestic industry and at this point no measure should be taken that would make Indian steel uncompetitive, the association said.