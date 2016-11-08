SoftBank writes down $555 million in India investments

Japan’s SoftBank has written down 58.14 billion yen ($555 million) on its investments in India, which includes e-commerce company Snapdeal, owned by Jasper Infotech, and ride-hailing service Ola, operated by ANI Technologies.

It reported the loss in an earnings statement for the six months ended September 30. Of the total, 29.62 billion yen ($282 million) was recorded as a loss due to yen’s appreciation against other currencies.

“Gain or loss arising from financial instruments at FVTPL (fair value through profit or loss) comprises mainly changes in fair value of preferred stock investment including embedded derivatives, such as ANI Technologies and Jasper Infotech in India, designated as financial assets at FVTPL,” said SoftBank in the earning statement.

SoftBank said that the loss from financial instruments at FVTPL was 58,140 million yen compared to a gain of 112,625 million yen ($1.07 billion) in the same period of the previous fiscal year. “This was mainly due to a loss recorded as the amount of changes in the fair value of the company’s investments in India,” said SoftBank.

Snapdeal is facing stiff competition from Amazon and Flipkart while Ola is being challenged by Uber in a market where companies are offering discounts to attract customers. Both Snapdeal and Ola are in need of funds to expand.

The multinational telecommunications and Internet company led a $210 million investment in Ola and $627 million in Snapdeal in October 2014. It also made follow-on investments in both firms. This October, SoftBank announced a $100 billion tech investment fund which has already secured Saudi Arabia as its anchor investor.