Sequoia Capital India and Accel have invested $55 million in Freshdesk, the leading provider of cloud-based customer engagement software. The latest round will fuel growth of new products and global expansion. Since the last round of funding in April 2015, the company doubled its customer base to over 80,000, opened a new office in Europe and added two new products – Hotline.io, an in-app support and engagement platform for mobile-first businesses, and Freshsales, a CRM solution and sales system for high-velocity sales teams, said a company statement. Other than its headquarters in San Bruno, Freshdesk has global offices in London, Sydney and Chennai. — Special Correspondent
Sequoia, Accel invest $55 million in Freshdesk
