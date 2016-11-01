Royal Enfield sales rise 33 p.c. in October

Royal Enfield, the two-wheeler division of Eicher Motors, on Tuesday reported a 33 per cent jump in total sales at 59,127 units in October.

The two-wheeler manufacturer had sold 44,522 units in October 2015, Eicher Motors said in a BSE filing.

Sales in the domestic market stood at 58,369 units as against 44,138 units in the same month last year, up 32.24 per cent.

Exports during the month jumped 95 per cent to 748 units compared with 384 units in October 2015.