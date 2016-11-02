Rajan, Kumar step down from boards

Former Tata Sons top executives N.S. Rajan and Nirmalya Kumar have stepped down as directors of Tata Group companies — Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) and Tata Chemicals Ltd respectively.
“Non-executive director Dr. Rajan had resigned with effect from October 28, 2016,” IHCL said in a filing on the stock exchanges.
On October 28, Dr. Rajan had stepped down from the position of Chief Human Resources Officer of the Tata Group as well as member of Group Executive Council (GEC), Tata Sons set up by former Chairman Cyrus Mistry, who was ousted last week.
“Dr. Kumar, non-executive director, resigned with effect from October 31,2016,” Tata Chemicals said in a filing to the stock exchanges.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor