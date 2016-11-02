Rajan, Kumar step down from boards

Former Tata Sons top executives N.S. Rajan and Nirmalya Kumar have stepped down as directors of Tata Group companies — Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) and Tata Chemicals Ltd respectively.

“Non-executive director Dr. Rajan had resigned with effect from October 28, 2016,” IHCL said in a filing on the stock exchanges.

On October 28, Dr. Rajan had stepped down from the position of Chief Human Resources Officer of the Tata Group as well as member of Group Executive Council (GEC), Tata Sons set up by former Chairman Cyrus Mistry, who was ousted last week.

“Dr. Kumar, non-executive director, resigned with effect from October 31,2016,” Tata Chemicals said in a filing to the stock exchanges.