Industry

Rajan, Kumar step down from boards

Former Tata Sons top executives N.S. Rajan and Nirmalya Kumar have stepped down as directors of Tata Group companies — Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) and Tata Chemicals Ltd respectively.

“Non-executive director Dr. Rajan had resigned with effect from October 28, 2016,” IHCL said in a filing on the stock exchanges.

On October 28, Dr. Rajan had stepped down from the position of Chief Human Resources Officer of the Tata Group as well as member of Group Executive Council (GEC), Tata Sons set up by former Chairman Cyrus Mistry, who was ousted last week.

“Dr. Kumar, non-executive director, resigned with effect from October 31,2016,” Tata Chemicals said in a filing to the stock exchanges.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 6, 2020 12:26:44 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/Rajan-Kumar-step-down-from-boards/article16086928.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY