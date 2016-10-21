RIL to invest Rs.1 lakh cr. more in Jio

After having spent Rs. 1.5 lakh crore in Reliance Jio, which commenced operations on September 5, 2016, Mukesh Ambani is planning to spend another Rs. 1 lakh crore in the next four years to expand its network and take on the incumbent telcos, even as majority of the calls on Jio network are failing due to PoI and MNP issues with the incumbent telcos.

The investment decision comes as Vodafone Plc. last month announced to invest $7 billion in its Indian arm Vodafone India and Bharti Airtel last year announced investments of Rs. 60,000 crore under project leap to enhance its network.

Confirming the move, V Srikanth, joint chief financial officer (CFO), “The investments of additional one lakh crore will be made by 2020 in expanding our network. So, a total of Rs. 2.5 lakh crore investments committed for digital India by our chairman. A part of the investments will be made in rolling out optic fibre to homes.”

Reliance Industries, the parent of Reliance Jio has seen its debts mounting to Rs. 1,89,132 crore from 1,80,388 crore as on March 31,2016 while the cash and cash equivalent has reduced to Rs. 82,533 crore from Rs. 89,966 crore during the same period.

When asked if RIL will buck the trend of mounting debts and falling cash, Mr. Srikanth told The Hindu, “We should not worry about this as we are coming to end of the large capex cycle. Most of the Rs. 1 lakh crore investments will be done out of our internal accruals.”

Reliance Jio with 16 million subscribers as on September 30, 2016, is adding an average of 6 lakh to 10 lakh subscribers a day, meaning the company has over 28 million subscribers on its network and by the end of this month is likely to have about 35 million subscribers.

When asked about ARPU and failure of voice calls, Reliance Jio's Strategy and Planning head Anshuman Thakur told The Hindu, “Our consumers are consuming an average of 800 MB to 1.2 GB of data per day. It is true that our consumers are not able to make voice calls and 75 per cent of the calls are failing. We have taken up the matter with the regulator and expect some action. We expect the media to take up this issue and educate the masses.”