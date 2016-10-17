Orient Electric plans to set up unit in South

Orient Electric, part of $1.6 billion C.K. Birla group, is planning to set up a fan manufacturing plant in the South with capacity of more than 20 lakh fans per annum.

Currently it has two plants in Faridabad and Kolkata that produce annually about 60 lakh and 20 lakh fans respectively. “Going forward, the company plans to set up a plant with a higher production capacity than that of Kolkata unit,” said Sameer Tondon, Orient Electric Senior Vice President and Business Head - Fans.

“It will come up in two years. The new unit will produce ceiling fans, wall fans, table fans and exhaust fans. We are on the verge of selecting the site and State. Much will depend after the outcome of the GST bill. Some of the products will be exported.”

On Monday, Mr. Tondon unveiled the super premium brand of Aeroquiet ceiling fan in Chennai, after a testing period of six months. Three more variants will be introduced in the first quarter of 2017 such as remote controlled ones, fans with LED lights and mobile app controlled fans.

“About 20,000 Aeroquiet fans are currently produced at our Faridabad factory. The production capacity will be doubled with an investment of Rs.2 crore by January 2017 to meet the national roll out. We expect to sell two lakh units in two years. The super premium fans will enable us to increase our market share in the South to 10 per cent from the current eight per cent,” he said.