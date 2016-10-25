Only a few debit cards were misused, says RBI

The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday that the number of debit cards misused in the recent revelation of fraud was ‘few’.

This followed a meeting that the central bank had with select bankers.

“The number of cards misused, as per currently available information, is few,” the central bank said. Apart from banks, National Payment Corporation of India and card network operators also participated in the meeting.

“The issue is currently being investigated by an approved forensic auditor, under PCI-DSS (Payment Card Industry-Data Security Standard) framework,” the bank said.