Mistry moves Company Law Appellate Tribunal against Tata Sons EGM

Cyrus Mistry. File photo   | Photo Credit: PTI

The petition moved by Mistry’s investment company has been slated to come up for hearing on Friday.

Tata Sons’ ousted Chairman Cyrus Mistry on Thursday approached the New Delhi-based National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) for an injunction against the proposed extra-ordinary general meeting (EGM) of the Tata Group’s holding company.

The development comes two days after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai, did not restrain Tata Sons from holding the proposed EGM on February 6, 2017.

The holding company of the global industrial conglomerate has called a shareholders’ meet to remove Mr. Mistry as a Director on the company’s Board.

Tata Sons’ Board had ousted Mr. Mistry earlier on October 24, 2016, as its Chairman and appointed Ratan Tata as Interim Chairman.

However, Mr. Mistry still remains a Director on the Board of the holding arm of the $100 billion-plus group.

Tata Trusts hold 66 per cent stake in the holding company of the Tata Group, with Mistry’s family holding over 18 per cent interest.

