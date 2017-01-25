Mercedes launches ‘Night Edition’ of A-Class, B-Class models

German luxury car maker Mercedes— Benz has launched new edition of its compact cars A—Class and B—Class models priced up to Rs 30.35 lakh (ex—showroom Delhi).

The launch of the ‘Night Edition’ of the A—Class and the B—Class strengthens the new generation cars portfolio, Mercedes-Benz India said in a statement.

The new edition will be available in both petrol and diesel fuel options.

While the Mercedes—Benz A 180 (petrol) is priced at Rs 27.31 lakh, the A 200 d (diesel) is priced at Rs 28.32 lakh.

On the other hand, Mercedes—Benz B 180 (petrol) is priced at Rs 29.34 lakh and the B—Class 200 d (diesel) is priced at Rs 30.35 lakh (all prices ex—showroom Pune).

Commenting on the launch, Mercedes—Benz India MD and CEO Roland Folger said: “We believe our New Generation Cars play a key role in attracting dynamic, affluent and young Indians to the brand and this success story will be further amplified by the launch of the ‘Night Edition’ variants.”

He further said the A—Class and B—Class have been instrumental in making brand Mercedes—Benz more youthful.

“Both these cars truly embody the changing preference of the youth in today’s social milieu, which increasingly prefer compact luxury. With the new A—Class and B—Class Night Edition, we have just raised the bar even higher for this popular segment,” Folger said.

Mercedes—Benz India registered annual sale of 13,231 units in January—December 2016, marginally down from 13,502 units in 2015.