Mcleod Russel net dips 31% as tea prices decline

Mcleod Russel India Ltd., which accounts for almost 10% of India’s annual tea output, posted a 31% drop in third-quarter profit as lower prices and higher costs hurt margins. Net profit for the quarter ended December 31, fell to ₹23.6 crore as income declined to ₹442.5 crore, from ₹510.3 crore a year-earlier.

“Tea prices in India have been negatively impacted by the record crop in Kenya,” said CFO K.K. Baheti. “This dampened exports leading to increased crop in domestic market, amid subdued demand and lower prices.”