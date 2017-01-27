Industry

Maruti hikes prices by up to Rs 8,014 with immediate effect

Maruti Suzuki India has hiked prices of its entire product range with immediate effect.

“The hike in prices is because of increase in commodity, transportation and administrative costs,” says the company.

 

Country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Friday increased the prices of its entire product range by up to Rs 8,014 with immediate effect.

The price hike is in the range of Rs 1,500 to Rs 8,014 (ex-showroom Delhi) across models, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.

The company sells a range of models, starting from hatchback Alto 800 to premium crossover S-Cross, priced between Rs 2.45 lakh and Rs 12.03 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

In August last, MSI hiked the prices of its compact SUV Vitara Brezza by Rs 20,000 and that of premium hatchback Baleno by Rs 10,000. On a select range of models, the price hike was between Rs 1,500 and Rs 5,000.

Last year, various carmakers like Hyundai Motor India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Nissan, Toyota, Renault, Mercedes-Benz India and Tata Motors announced hikes in prices of their vehicles from January citing rise in input costs and adverse foreign exchange impact.

