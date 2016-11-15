Maruti Suzuki to set up industrial training institute in Gujarat

Maruti Suzuki India announced a Rs.3.2 crore investment on Tuesday to set up an industrial training institute in Gujarat’s Mehsana district which will train 300 youths a year in technical trades and Japanese shop-floor practices.

The ‘Japan-India Institute of Manufacturing or JIM’ will become operational in August 2017, the country’s largest car maker said in a statement.

The institute, which aims to create a pool of skilled manpower for manufacturing in India, will be run and managed by Maruti Suzuki India as a corporate social responsibility initiative. The car maker has committed an initial investment of Rs. 3.2 crore towards setting up of the institute.

“In addition to the technical curriculum, the JIM will impart training in the best shopfloor practices such as Kaizen and Quality Circles, based on curricula developed in Japan,” according to a company statement.

The JIM will offer seven technical courses: Fitter, Electrician, Welder, Mechanic Diesel, Mechanic Motor Vehicle, Mechanic Auto Body Repair and Mechanic Auto Body Painting. All the trades would be certified and approved by National Council of Vocational Training.

Key areas of intervention by Maruti Suzuki, the statement said, will include upkeep of the facility as per industry norms, hiring and training of faculty and staff, finalizing curriculum, and end to end execution from admissions to placement of students.